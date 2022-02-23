Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs Celeron N4500

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 581 points
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +673%
5479
Celeron N4500
709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +159%
3511
Celeron N4500
1357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +474%
11445
Celeron N4500
1995
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +163%
1531
Celeron N4500
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +327%
4616
Celeron N4500
1082
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Jasper Lake
Model number i3-1215U N4500
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 512 256
TMUs 32 16
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 16
TGP 45 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 1135G7
2. Intel Core i3 1215U or i3 1115G4
3. Intel Core i3 1215U or i3 1125G4
4. Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 1240P
5. Intel Core i3 1215U or AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
6. Intel Celeron N4500 or Core i3 1115G4
7. Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium Gold 7505
8. Intel Celeron N4500 or Celeron N4120
9. Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium Silver N5030

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Core i3 1215U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский