Intel Core i3 1215U vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 581 points
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +673%
5479
709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +159%
3511
1357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +474%
11445
1995
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +163%
1531
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +327%
4616
1082
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|256
|TMUs
|32
|16
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|16
|TGP
|45 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
