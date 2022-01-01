Intel Celeron N5095
Celeron N5095 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1338 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2176
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1929
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|TGP
|6 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.24 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8