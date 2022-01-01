Home > Celeron N5095: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N5095

Intel Celeron N5095

Celeron N5095 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1338 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron N5095 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2176
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1929

Specifications

Celeron N5095 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2021
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake
Model number N5095
Socket BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L2 Cache 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 16
TGP 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Celeron N5095
2. Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron N5095
3. Intel Celeron J4125 or Celeron N5095
4. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 or Celeron N5095
5. Intel Celeron N5100 or Celeron N5095
6. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 or Celeron N5095

Comments

Do you have any questions about Celeron N5095? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский