Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N5095
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 644 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +118%
1336
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +130%
5018
2182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +80%
2711
1509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +149%
10026
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +104%
1307
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +139%
4595
1920
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|256
|TMUs
|40
|16
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1