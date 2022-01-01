Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Celeron N5095: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N5095

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Celeron N5095

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 644 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +118%
1336
Celeron N5095
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +130%
5018
Celeron N5095
2182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +80%
2711
Celeron N5095
1509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +149%
10026
Celeron N5095
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +104%
1307
Celeron N5095
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +139%
4595
Celeron N5095
1920
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Jasper Lake
Model number i5-1135G7 N5095
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 640 256
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

