Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N5095 VS Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Celeron N5095 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N5095 and 1135G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 644 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095 Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Celeron N5095

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 January 1, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Jasper Lake Model number i5-1135G7 N5095 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 4 Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-24x 20x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) - L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-28 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 640 256 TMUs 40 16 ROPs 20 8 Execution Units 80 16 TGP 15 W 6 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Celeron N5095 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 8