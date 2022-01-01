Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron N5095
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1028 vs 644 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +79%
1094
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +13%
2454
2176
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +49%
2245
1506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +28%
5123
4007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +59%
1021
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +14%
2198
1929
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|32
|16
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1