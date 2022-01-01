Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron N5095: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron N5095

Intel Core i3 1005G1
VS
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Celeron N5095

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and 1005G1
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1028 vs 644 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +13%
2454
Celeron N5095
2176
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +49%
2245
Celeron N5095
1506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +28%
5123
Celeron N5095
4007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +14%
2198
Celeron N5095
1929
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Jasper Lake
Model number i3-1005G1 N5095
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 32 16
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1005G1
n/a
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5095 or Core i3 1005G1?
