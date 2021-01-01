Core i3 1125G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4.