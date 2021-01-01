Home > Core i3 1125G4: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 1125G4

Intel Core i3 1125G4

Core i3 1125G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 1125G4 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1085
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3869

Specifications

Core i3 1125G4 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1035G4 or Intel Core i3 1125G4
2. Intel Core i5 1035G7 or Intel Core i3 1125G4
3. Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i3 1125G4
4. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i3 1125G4
5. Intel Core i5 1145G7 or Intel Core i3 1125G4

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i3 1125G4? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский