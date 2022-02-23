Intel Core i3 1220P vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1220P with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1524 vs 1166 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1161
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +39%
3515
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1220P +55%
15460
9973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +31%
1532
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1220P +29%
5047
3904
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-1220P
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|12
|Execution Units
|64
|48
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
