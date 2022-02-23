Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1166 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +44%
3605
2510
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +27%
12507
9839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +25%
1448
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3799
Core i3 1125G4 +1%
3831
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|12
|Execution Units
|64
|48
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
