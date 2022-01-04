Home > Core i3 12100: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 12100

Core i3 12100 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 12100 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1674
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8114
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3562
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13915
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6591

Specifications

Core i3 12100 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i3-12100
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 24
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i3 12100 or Intel Core i3 10100
3. Intel Core i3 12100 or Intel Core i5 10400
4. Intel Core i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
5. Intel Core i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. Intel Core i3 12100 or Intel Core i5 11400
7. Intel Core i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
8. Intel Core i3 12100 or Intel Core i3 10105F
9. Intel Core i3 12100 or Intel Core i5 12400

Comments

