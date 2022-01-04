Intel Core i3 12100
Core i3 12100 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1674
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8114
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3562
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13915
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6591
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.35 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20