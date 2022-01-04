Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 12100 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 12100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i3 12100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i3 12100
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 60 vs 65 Watt
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1520 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +12%
1663
Ryzen 5 5600G
1483
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
7998
Ryzen 5 5600G +39%
11119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +12%
3541
Ryzen 5 5600G
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
13734
Ryzen 5 5600G +44%
19740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100 +11%
1680
Ryzen 5 5600G
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100
6520
Ryzen 5 5600G +20%
7821
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i3-12100 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G +217%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i3 12100?
