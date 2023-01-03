Home > Core i3 1305U: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 1305U

  • Cores: 5
  • L3 cache: 10MB (shared)
  • TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i3 1305U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 5 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 10 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU).
Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1666
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4312
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5071
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i3-1305U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1
P-Threads 2
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 5
Total Threads 6
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz
Shading Units 512
TMUs 32
ROPs 16
Execution Units 64
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1305U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

