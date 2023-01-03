Core i3 1305U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 5 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 10 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU).

Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.