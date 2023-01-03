Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 N305 or Core i3 1305U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 N305 vs i3 1305U

Intel Core i3 N305
VS
Intel Core i3 1305U
Intel Core i3 N305
Intel Core i3 1305U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i3 1305U with 5-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1305U and N305
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Has 3 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1532 vs 1096 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305
1207
Core i3 1305U +37%
1649
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305
3579
Core i3 1305U +19%
4273
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305
1091
Core i3 1305U +39%
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305
4605
Core i3 1305U +8%
4992
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 N305 and i3 1305U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i3-N305 i3-1305U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 1
P-Threads - 2
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1800 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 5
Total Threads 8 6
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 16x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 9-15 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 55 W
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 32 64
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i3 1305U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 N305 official page Intel Core i3 1305U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1305U or i3 N305?
