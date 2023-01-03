Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1315U or Core i3 1305U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1315U with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i3 1305U with 5-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1305U and 1315U

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U +44%
6161
Core i3 1305U
4273
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U +24%
6195
Core i3 1305U
4992
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1315U and i3 1305U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i3-1315U i3-1305U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 1
P-Threads 4 2
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 5
Total Threads 8 6
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 16x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 15 W 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 64 64
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1315U
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i3 1305U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1315U official page Intel Core i3 1305U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

