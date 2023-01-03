Intel Core i3 13100
Core i3 13100 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9906
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i3-13100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|60 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.35 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20