Intel Core i3 13100

Core i3 13100 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 13100 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9906
Specifications

Core i3 13100 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i3-13100
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4
Total Threads 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700
TDP 60 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz
Shading Units 192
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 24
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

