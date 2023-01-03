Intel Core i3 13100 vs i3 12100 VS Intel Core i3 13100 Intel Core i3 12100 We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100 and 13100 Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100 Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100 and i3 12100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake Model number i3-13100 i3-12100 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 730

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz Total Total Cores 4 4 Total Threads 8 8 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 33x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 TDP 60 W 60 W Max. Boost TDP 89 W 89 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 730 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1400 MHz Shading Units 192 192 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 24 24 Execution Units 24 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 13100 0.35 TFLOPS Core i3 12100 0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support - No

Misc Official site Intel Core i3 13100 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20