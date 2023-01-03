Home > Core i3 N305: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 N305

Intel Core i3 N305
  • Cores: 8
  • L3 cache: 6MB (shared)
  • TDP: 9-15 W
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i3 N305 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 0 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 N305 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4626
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Core i3 N305 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake
Model number i3-N305
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1800 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8
Total Threads 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 9-15 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 N305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i3 N305
2. Core i3 1215U and Core i3 N305
3. Core i3 1210U and Core i3 N305
4. Core i5 1335U and Core i3 N305
5. Core i3 1305U and Core i3 N305
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i3 N305? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский