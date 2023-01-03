Intel Core i3 N305
- Cores: 8
- L3 cache: 6MB (shared)
- TDP: 9-15 W
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i3 N305 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 0 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4626
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i3-N305
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1800 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|9-15 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9