Intel Core i3 N305 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +13%
1207
1072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3579
Ryzen 3 7320U +18%
4237
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +5%
1091
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305 +30%
4605
3532
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Model number
|i3-N305
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|4
|P-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1800 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|9-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|4
