Intel Processor N100
VS
Intel Core i3 N305
Intel Processor N100
Intel Core i3 N305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 0 GHz Core i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N305 and N100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 585 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2917
Core i3 N305 +25%
3633
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2107
Core i3 N305 +121%
4661
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and Core i3 N305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number N100 i3-N305
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 8
E-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 18x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1744
TDP 6 W 9-15 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 10 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page Intel Core i3 N305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 9

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 N305 or Processor N100?
