Intel Core i5 1035G1

Core i5 1035G1 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1526 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 1, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Ice Lake
Model number i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

