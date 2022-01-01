Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 1215U

Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i3 1215U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1096 points
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
4193
Core i3 1215U +30%
5463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2281
Core i3 1215U +58%
3605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
7633
Core i3 1215U +64%
12507
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
1094
Core i3 1215U +32%
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2892
Core i3 1215U +31%
3799
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1035G1 i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 4 16
Execution Units - 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1035G1
n/a
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 1135G7
2. Core i5 1035G1 and Ryzen 5 5500U
3. Core i5 1035G1 and Ryzen 3 5300U
4. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 1155G7
5. Core i3 1215U and Ryzen 3 5300U
6. Core i3 1215U and Core i5 1240P
7. Core i3 1215U and Ryzen 3 5425U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 1035G1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский