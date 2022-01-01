Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1096 points
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1075
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4193
Core i3 1215U +30%
5463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2281
Core i3 1215U +58%
3605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7633
Core i3 1215U +64%
12507
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
Core i3 1215U +32%
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2892
Core i3 1215U +31%
3799
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|4
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
