Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Core i3 1115G4 +5%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +60%
3592
2241
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
