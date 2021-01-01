Home > Core i5 11400: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 11400

Core i5 11400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6665

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11400
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

