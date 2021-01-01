Intel Core i5 11400
Core i5 11400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6665
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16