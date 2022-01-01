Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
54
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1350
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3057
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +3%
1521
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7156
Ryzen 5 5500 +12%
8034
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
