Core i5 1155G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1155G7 in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4686

Specifications

Core i5 1155G7 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released June 8, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1155G7
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

