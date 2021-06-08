Intel Core i5 1155G7
Core i5 1155G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4686
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1155G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16