Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1155G7

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i5 1155G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1302 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +21%
1718
Core i5 1155G7
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +74%
7308
Core i5 1155G7
4188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +20%
3453
Core i5 1155G7
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +69%
16991
Core i5 1155G7
10079
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +31%
1698
Core i5 1155G7
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +83%
7487
Core i5 1155G7
4096
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i5-1335U i5-1155G7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i5 1335U?
