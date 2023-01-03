Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1155G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1302 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +21%
1718
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +74%
7308
4188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +20%
3453
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +69%
16991
10079
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +31%
1698
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +83%
7487
4096
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|i5-1155G7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
