We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1155G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1302 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4240
Core i3 1215U +29%
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
2890
Core i3 1215U +21%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
10143
Core i3 1215U +13%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
1303
Core i3 1215U +17%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1155G7
4137
Core i3 1215U +12%
4616
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1155G7 i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0-2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10-25x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

