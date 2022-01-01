Intel Core i5 1155G7 vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0-2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1302 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1432
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4240
Core i3 1215U +29%
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2890
Core i3 1215U +21%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10143
Core i3 1215U +13%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1303
Core i3 1215U +17%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4137
Core i3 1215U +12%
4616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1155G7
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10-25x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
