Intel Core i5 11600K

Core i5 11600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 11600K in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6342

Specifications

Core i5 11600K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11600K
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 48K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

