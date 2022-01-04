Intel Core i5 12400F
Core i5 12400F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1705
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3561
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19672
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8775
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20