Intel Core i5 12400F

Core i5 12400F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1705
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3561
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19672
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8775

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12400F
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

