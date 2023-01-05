Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400F or Core i5 12400F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13400F vs i5 12400F

Intel Core i5 13400F
VS
Intel Core i5 12400F
Intel Core i5 13400F
Intel Core i5 12400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments (1)

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 13400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +35%
16347
Core i5 12400F
12150
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13400F i5-12400F
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W 117 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
28 (58.3%)
20 (41.7%)
Total votes: 48

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600K and Intel Core i5 13400F
2. Intel Core i5 9400F and Intel Core i5 13400F
3. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i5 13400F
4. Intel Core i7 12700F and Intel Core i5 13400F
5. Intel Core i5 13400 and Intel Core i5 13400F
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i5 12400F
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 12400F
8. Intel Core i5 12400 and Intel Core i5 12400F
9. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i5 12400F
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Intel Core i5 12400F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 13400F?
Avatar
Ezm0 05 January 2023 14:10
Hi, I have recently bought an i5 12400F. I can refund it and add 40$ to get the i5 13400F. I play games like Fortnite and Valorant on low graphics. Is this all worth it? I have an RTX 3060 as GPU. Thanks for the replies.
+6 Reply
Avatar
EEE 06 January 2023 08:02
Not worth it, a single core is just 5% different, and 12400f is more energy efficient. Fortnite or valorant cant use many cores, I'm using 12400f and 6700xt now very satisfied with the performance.
+5 Reply
Avatar
Lemon 09 January 2023 04:13
From what I read, the major differences in 13400f are: 1) 13400f has 4 Efficiency Cores (EC) which makes a total of 10 cores, meanwhile, the 12400f doesn't have EC. More cores usually build more heat and draw more power. 2) 13400f max turbo frequency reached up to 4.6 GHz, meanwhile 12400f can only reach 4.4 GHz. 3) The L2 cache in 13400f is also 2 MB bigger than 12400f. On paper, the 13400f is more powerful than the 12400f but the real testing results can be different. I think we have to wait until the 13400f gets the full review because it's still very new. If the price-to-performance ratio is not that good and is not much better than the 12400f, probably you don't have to upgrade to 13400f yet.
0 Reply
EnglishРусский