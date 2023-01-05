Intel Core i5 13400F vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +6%
1814
1705
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +35%
16347
12150
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3584
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19772
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8636
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|i5-12400F
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|117 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
