Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 5 7500F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7500F

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
Intel Core i5 12400F
AMD Ryzen 5 7500F

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7500F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7500F and 12400F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
11940
Ryzen 5 7500F +18%
14065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Value for money

Enter the current prices of the CPUs and click "Calculate" to determine which one has a better value-to-performance ratio.
VS

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 7500F

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 23, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-12400F -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 117 W -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 13400F
3. Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 12400
4. Intel Core i5 12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
5. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 5 5600X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 5 7600X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 7 5800X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 5 3600
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Intel Core i5 13400F
10. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 7 5700X
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Intel Core i5 12400F?
EnglishРусский