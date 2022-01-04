Intel Core i5 12600
Core i5 12600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1856
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3793
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9144
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20