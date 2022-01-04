Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1531 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +24%
1877
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +25%
13510
10765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +19%
3863
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21239
Ryzen 5 5600 +2%
21687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +17%
1812
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +20%
9302
7753
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-12600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
