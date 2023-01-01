Intel Core i5 13400
Core i5 13400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13400 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1786
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16205
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-13400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20