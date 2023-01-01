Core i5 13400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13400 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.