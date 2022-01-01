Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 13400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 13400

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i5 13400
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i5 13400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13400 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +21%
19867
Core i5 13400
16450
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 13400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-12700 i5-13400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

