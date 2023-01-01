Home > Core i5 13600: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 13600

Intel Core i5 13600

Core i5 13600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13600 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1942
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22083

Specifications

Core i5 13600 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S
Model number i5-13600
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700K or Core i5 13600
2. Core i5 12400 or Core i5 13600
3. Core i7 12700 or Core i5 13600
4. Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Core i5 13600
5. Core i5 13600K or Core i5 13600
6. Ryzen 5 7600X or Core i5 13600
7. Ryzen 7 7700X or Core i5 13600
8. Core i5 12600 or Core i5 13600
9. Core i7 13700 or Core i5 13600

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 13600? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский