Intel Core i5 13600
Core i5 13600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1942
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22083
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-13600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20