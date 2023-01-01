Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600 or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 13600 with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 13600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600 +5%
1955
Ryzen 5 7600
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600 +64%
22138
Ryzen 5 7600
13498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i5-13600 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Intel Core i5 13600?
