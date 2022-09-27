Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Core i5 13600: what's better?

We compared two 14-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K against the 2.7 GHz i5 13600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600 and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +6%
23529
Core i5 13600
22138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and i5 13600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i5-13600K i5-13600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

