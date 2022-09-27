Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 13600
We compared two 14-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K against the 2.7 GHz i5 13600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +3%
2009
1955
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +6%
23529
22138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4226
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38233
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16390
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|i5-13600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1