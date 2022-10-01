Home > Core i5 13600K: performance and specs

Core i5 13600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 44 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13600K in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1971
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24337
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14353

Specifications

Core i5 13600K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 1, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S
Model number i5-13600K
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 44MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

