Intel Core i5 6500
Core i5 6500 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 530.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2132
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 6500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 6500
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 7500 and i5 6500
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i5 6500
- Intel Core i3 8100 and i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 8500 and i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 8400 and i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 10600 and i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 10400F and i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 6500