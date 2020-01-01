Intel Core i5 6500 vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i3 8100 +3%
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Core i3 8100 +14%
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2132
Core i3 8100 +7%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Core i3 8100 +8%
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Core i3 8100 +27%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Core i3 8100 +23%
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|202 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
