We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and 6500
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
1287
Core i3 8100 +14%
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500
2132
Core i3 8100 +7%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
5705
Core i3 8100 +8%
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500
797
Core i3 8100 +27%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
2744
Core i3 8100 +23%
3379

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6500 and i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 October 5, 2017
Launch price 202 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-6500 i3-8100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz -
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100 or i5 6500?
