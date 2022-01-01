Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6500 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 6500 vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i5 6500
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i5 6500
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 6500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
  • Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 909 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
3346
Core i3 12100F +150%
8381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500
2112
Core i3 12100F +66%
3500
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
5610
Core i3 12100F +155%
14315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
3121
Core i3 12100F +100%
6252
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6500 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-6500 i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 -
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i5 6500?
