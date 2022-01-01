Intel Core i5 6500 vs i3 12100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
50
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
36
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
- Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 909 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
964
Core i3 12100F +68%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3346
Core i3 12100F +150%
8381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2112
Core i3 12100F +66%
3500
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5610
Core i3 12100F +155%
14315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
901
Core i3 12100F +78%
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3121
Core i3 12100F +100%
6252
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-6500
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
