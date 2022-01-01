Intel Core i5 6500 vs i3 12100F VS Intel Core i5 6500 Intel Core i3 12100F We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100F and 6500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500 Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later

Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 909 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 58 vs 65 Watt

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 1, 2015 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S Model number i5-6500 i3-12100F Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 58 W Max. temperature - 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 - GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz - Memory support Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -