Intel Core i7 10700
Core i7 10700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8268
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
