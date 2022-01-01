Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Core i3 12100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1276 points
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1236
Core i3 12100 +37%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
2941
Core i3 12100 +22%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +17%
17125
Core i3 12100
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1282
Core i3 12100 +29%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +28%
8201
Core i3 12100
6391
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10700 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or i7 10700?
