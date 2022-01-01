Intel Core i7 10700 vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1276 points
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1236
Core i3 12100 +37%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +6%
8617
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2941
Core i3 12100 +22%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +17%
17125
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Core i3 12100 +29%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +28%
8201
6391
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
