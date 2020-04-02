Intel Core i7 10750H
Core i7 10750H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 9750H
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 10710U
- Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 9 4900H
- Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 10850H
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 10750H or Core i9 10980HK
- Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 10750H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i7 10750H or Core i7 1165G7