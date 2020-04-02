Home > Core i7 10750H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 10750H

Intel Core i7 10750H

Core i7 10750H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 10750H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526

Specifications

Core i7 10750H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 2, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i7-10750H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 10750H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский