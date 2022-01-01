Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs Apple M2

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i7 10750H
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 56.6 GB/s (124%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1173
Apple M2 +47%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
7250
Apple M2 +20%
8674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
5864
Apple M2 +80%
10577
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 2, 2020 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake-H -
Model number i7-10750H -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 10750H?
