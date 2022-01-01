Intel Core i7 12700
Core i7 12700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 12 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1857
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15935
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3927
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31444
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12557
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20