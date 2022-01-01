Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
94
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
70
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1607 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +19%
1868
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +14%
16134
14190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +17%
3968
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +23%
31754
25827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +12%
1821
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +36%
12709
9335
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1