Intel Core i7 12800H

Core i7 12800H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 12800H in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1807
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12688

Specifications

Core i7 12800H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12800H
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

Comments

User 27 January 2022 23:07
Turbo Boost Frequency is wrong.
0 Reply
Sergey 28 January 2022 11:39
Thank you, we fixed it.
0 Reply
