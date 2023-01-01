Intel Core i7 13800H vs i7 12800H
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 13800H against the 2.4 GHz i7 12800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13800H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13800H
- 900% higher Turbo Boost frequency (48 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13800H +4%
1877
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +20%
18901
15797
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24597
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13800H +7%
1879
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13800H +14%
13946
12221
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-H
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-13800H
|i7-12800H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|48 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1