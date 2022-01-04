Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i5 12450H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12450H and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1613 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +46%
12588
Core i5 12450H
8647
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i5 12450H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12800H i5-12450H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 12
Execution Units 96 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i5 12450H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

