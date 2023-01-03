Intel Core i7 13620H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13620H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +10%
1821
1657
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +23%
15851
12849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1730
Ryzen 7 7840HS +8%
1863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10457
Ryzen 7 7840HS +29%
13485
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP8
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|16
|32
|Execution Units
|64
|12
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
